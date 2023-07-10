JoCo Notes: Here’s where you can see the Chiefs’ Super Bowl trophy in JoCo

The Chiefs Champions Tour , which is bringing the Lombardi Trophy from this past February’s Super Bowl victory across Chiefs Kingdom, will be making stops in Johnson County in the coming weeks.

The next date on the tour will be noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 at Helzberg Diamonds in Leawood (5270 W 119th St.) But don’t worry if you can’t make it then — you’ll have another chance next month. On August 12 the tour will come to the Lenexa Farmers Market (17201 W. 87th St. Pkwy.)

“With a global pandemic in 2020, we were not able to celebrate properly with Chiefs Kingdom after our Super Bowl LIV victory, so this tour has been something we have been looking forward to for the past couple of years,” said Chiefs President Mark Donovan in a release announcing the tour. “We are proud of the team here that helped put together this summer-long trip that invites the Kingdom to celebrate with us.”

📸 A thousand words

Prairie Village resident Mike Ashley brought his “60s Redux” musical stylings to the Overland Park Farmers Market over the weekend. Photo courtesy Marilyn Senter.