Police arrest Missouri men after shots fired between vehicles near SM Northwest

“It was reported there were two vehicles involved in the shooting, and they had left the scene,” Sanderson said in the release. “Additional information was reported indicating the involved vehicles were in the area of 75th Street and Quivira.”

In a news release, Captain William Sanderson says officers were called to the area of Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, 12701 West 67th Street, at 7:38 p.m. on reports of possible gunshots heard.

Shawnee Police detained multiple people after shots were fired between two vehicles on Saturday evening.

Both vehicles and four people were found near Walgreens, 11830 West 75th Street.

The Post was at the scene as officers commanded two people to get out of a black Lincoln SUV at gunpoint behind Walgreens. The front driver’s side wheel of the SUV was bent sideways. Two other people were arrested near a white Cadillac sedan parked near the Walgreens drive-thru window.

“Officers located the involved parties and took them into custody without incident,” Sanderson said. “Four individuals are currently in custody pending the investigation.”

The booking log from the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on Sunday morning shows three Missouri men — two from Kansas City and one from Belton — are being held on aggravated assault charges.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that the SUV occupants claimed the people in the car shot at them first. The people in the car were claiming that the SUV shot first.

Police say there are no known injuries.

Near the arrest scene, we spoke to two witnesses who said they heard five to eight gunshots in the area of 75th Street and Quivira Road shortly before police officers arrived.

A large portion of the mostly vacant Westbrooke Village Shopping Center was cordoned off by police tape as officers searched for possible evidence in the parking lot. As a result of the crime scene tape, two businesses in the shopping center closed early for the night.

Police block of SM Northwest parking lot

At Shawnee Mission Northwest, police taped off a portion of the west parking lot near the football field and track. At least eight cones were inside the taped-off area of the parking lot to mark the location of potential evidence.

A man walking in the area of the school told the Post that there had been amateur football and basketball games at the school earlier in the afternoon and evening.

Police have not released any identifying information about any of the people involved or said what happened at the school before the shots were fired.

Capt. Sanderson says the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Criminalistics Laboratory Crime Scene Investigation Unit is assisting police detectives at both scenes.

