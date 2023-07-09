  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Police arrest Missouri men after shots fired between vehicles near SM Northwest

An officer handcuffs one of the men from the SUV as another officer keeps his gun trained on the vehicle. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Shawnee Police detained multiple people after shots were fired between two vehicles on Saturday evening.

In a news release, Captain William Sanderson says officers were called to the area of Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, 12701 West 67th Street, at 7:38 p.m. on reports of possible gunshots heard.

“It was reported there were two vehicles involved in the shooting, and they had left the scene,” Sanderson said in the release. “Additional information was reported indicating the involved vehicles were in the area of 75th Street and Quivira.”