Your Community: Friends of Johnson County Library is seeking bookmark artists of all ages

Starting Monday, July 10, the Friends of Johnson County Library will be accepting submissions to their 2023 Bookmark Design Contest. The eagerly-anticipated annual tournament of talent welcomes entries of original analog art in categories from Kindergartners to Adults. If your design is selected by the panel of Friends and Librarian jurors, it will be printed and distributed at all 14 Johnson County Library branches, Friends Bookstores and at public events.

How to participate:

Create your original Bookmark art. Download a form online or pick-up at any Johnson County Library location. The form details what media are accepted. Finished bookmark size is 2-3/4 x 8-1/2 inches.

Here are a few fun and helpful phrases to inspire your bookmark creation: Owl bet you enjoy reading! Start reading right meow! Moo-ve along and get reading!

When your art is done, submit it to the Library no later September 10, 2023, 5 p.m. You may drop it off in person, mail it in, or submit online.

This is your chance to tell your story about family, books, learning and what you love about your Johnson County Library by drawing us into your colorful Library world. Stop by any Johnson County Library branch or visit jocolibrary.org/bookmarks to get your entry form today. Have fun creating, and best of luck!