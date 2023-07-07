  Kansas News Service  - Facebook

These new abortion, gender and drug laws just took effect in Kansas

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican lawmakers sparred over legislation that became law this month. But they found common ground on others, like a new law legalizing fentanyl test strips to help reduce overdose deaths. Photo credit Dylan Lysen, Kansas News Service.

By Dylan Lysen

New laws that range from the definition of male and female to testing for a lethal drug to abortion pill regulations took effect in Kansas this month.

It’s unclear how many of them will survive likely court challenges.