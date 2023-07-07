SMSD News: A time to shine

On July 1, 2023, the Shawnee Mission School District officially kicked off the 2023-2024 school year! We start this new year knowing how strong we are because We are One Shawnee Mission. Throughout this year we will celebrate together that it is A Time to Shine.

As One Shawnee Mission, everyone plays a critical role in the success of the Shawnee Mission School District.

Our community members and family members shine in so many ways. They shine by volunteering, staying engaged with our students and schools, connecting through the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation, supporting facilities improvements, offering Real World Learning experiences, and encouraging the students they know.

Our educators and other staff shine every day as they show up and dedicate themselves to our students. Working tirelessly every day, they help us advance our strategic plan objective that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. We can all see how this commitment and support of our students helps them shine.

Our students shine when they not only acquire, but apply knowledge. They shine when they are able to collaborate, self-reflect, and have the drive to become lifelong learners.

Whether our students are looking forward to their first day of Pre-K or Kindergarten, or are getting ready for graduation in 2024, it is their time to shine. All of the support our community provides helps our students achieve their personal best. The many ways we all shine in our roles contributes to the success of our students and their bright futures.

Please join us in celebrating all of the ways our students and staff shine by using the hashtag #OneShawneeMission. Shawnee Mission, It’s our time to shine!

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

