SMSD News: A time to shine

Happy New Year Shawnee Mission!

On July 1, 2023, the Shawnee Mission School District officially kicked off the 2023-2024 school year! We start this new year knowing how strong we are because We are One Shawnee Mission. Throughout this year we will celebrate together that it is A Time to Shine.

Click here to see a video of Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard reflecting on this theme.  