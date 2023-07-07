New cycling, fitness studio coming to east Shawnee this fall

A new stationary cycling and general fitness studio is coming to east Shawnee some time later this year.

Rhythm Cycling is expected to open near 75th Street and Nieman Road in the Trailridge Shopping Center.

Rhythm Cycling will focus on group fitness classes

The cycling studio expects to be open daily, with morning, daytime and evening classes offered.

Each class can take approximately 70 riders.

Additionally, the gym will have yoga and body-weight classes available, which will be held in a designated 600-square-foot area of the facility.

Rhythm Cycling will open near Marco’s Pizza on Nieman