  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

New cycling, fitness studio coming to east Shawnee this fall

The Shawnee Planning Commission said a cycling studio was a unique offering in the area. Photo credit Shutterstock.

A new stationary cycling and general fitness studio is coming to east Shawnee some time later this year.

Rhythm Cycling is expected to open near 75th Street and Nieman Road in the Trailridge Shopping Center.

Rhythm Cycling will focus on group fitness classes

Instructor Tommy Gray will lead classes at the new studio. Photo via Rhythm Cycling website.
  • The cycling studio expects to be open daily, with morning, daytime and evening classes offered.
  • Each class can take approximately 70 riders.
  • Additionally, the gym will have yoga and body-weight classes available, which will be held in a designated 600-square-foot area of the facility.

Rhythm Cycling will open near Marco’s Pizza on Nieman

  • Rhythm Cycling will take over a 4,300-square-foot space in the multitenant building at 7470 Nieman Road that also has a Marco’s Pizza.
  • Shawnee city planning staff said the studio’s owners do plan to do some internal renovations between now and its tentative opening date in the fall.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.