  Juliana Garcia

Here’s how to take Prairie Village’s housing survey online

The Prairie Village housing survey, shared at the June 22 housing forum above, is now available online.

An online version of the housing survey shared at a June 22 Prairie Village housing forum, connected to the controversial housing recommendations, is available through July 16. Above, the June 22 housing forum. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Prairie Village residents can now take an online survey that will gauge their sentiments on housing issues, including the recommendations to expand housing options that have sparked organized pushback from some homeowners.

Last week, the city published a page where residents can take an online version of the survey offered at the June 22 housing forum, which asked residents for feedback on what changes would be acceptable in multifamily, mixed-use and commercial zoning districts.

That forum was the first formal public input session since the controversial housing recommendations were approved in 2022. A second in-person housing forum is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. on July 13 at the Meadowbrook Clubhouse.

