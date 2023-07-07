Obituaries Jul 07, 2023 - Obituaries Obituaries for June 30-July 6 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries for June 30-July 6: Max Clay McMillan Eddie Mares Everett Goff Sharon Sue Durnil Pamela Hobart Hutchinson Hanson Elaine Louise Coppenbarger Diane Zahner Gayle Ward Donna (Soden) Zahner Sprehe Janet Patricia “Trish” (Shore) Riley Michael E. Nelson Sherrill Dian Neidenberger Carolyn Marie Martz Candis Love Young Lochmann Norma Huckstep Joan E. Hoskins Diane Jane Hansell William E. Griffith III James Robert “Bob” Dinneen Jr. Gary E. “Moe” Solomon Kathy A. Holloway Craig Richard Powell Thomas F. Heideman Jane Tolman Cornelius Owen Powers Teresa Dawn Jamison Nancy Ann Huck Suzanne Cooper Quinn Burleson Andre VanMeerhaeghe Wanda Jensen
