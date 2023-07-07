  Jay Senter  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: Evergy proposing 1.95% rate increase for Johnson County customers

Evergy is proposing a 1.95% rate increase for customers in the Kansas City area. Photo credit Shutterstock.

Evergy, the utility that provides power to homes and businesses in Johnson County, has filed an application with the Kansas Corporation Commission to increase its rates starting this December.