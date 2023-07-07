JoCo Notes: Evergy proposing 1.95% rate increase for Johnson County customers

Evergy, the utility that provides power to homes and businesses in Johnson County, has filed an application with the Kansas Corporation Commission to increase its rates starting this December.

In the Kansas City area, the proposed rate increase would be 1.95%, which Evergy says would amount to a monthly increase of $3.47 for the average residential customer.

The utility has put in a separate application to increase rates for its customers in central Kansas, as well — which would be much more significant if approved. Evergy Kansas Central customers would see their rates go up 9.77%, or $14.24 per month for an average residential customer.

Evergy has scheduled three public hearings to give the public the chance to comment on the proposals. They will begin at 6 p.m. on the following dates:

Tuesday, July 11. Washburn Institute of Technology Main Conference Center, Building A 5724 SW Huntoon St., Topeka

Washburn Institute of Technology Main Conference Center, Building A 5724 SW Huntoon St., Topeka Thursday, July 13. KU Edwards BEST Conference Center 12600 S. Quivira Rd., Overland Park

KU Edwards BEST Conference Center 12600 S. Quivira Rd., Overland Park Thursday, July 27 Wichita State University, Low Auditorium Hughes Metropolitan Complex 5014 E 29th St. North, Wichita

🚀 Post’s top Thursday stories

📰 Other local news

Overland Park 7 year old heading to Pokémon World Championships. Avery Vehlewald of Overland Park is heading to Japan in August to compete in the Pokémon World Championships. [WDAF]

Avery Vehlewald of Overland Park is heading to Japan in August to compete in the Pokémon World Championships. [WDAF] Former St. Thomas Aquinas shortstop hoping to get taken in MLB draft. Nick Goodwin, a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas and a shortstop on K-State’s baseball team, is hoping to get picked in the early rounds of this weekend’s MLB Draft. [WDAF]

📸 A thousand words

Patrons gathered around the bar to sample the wares at Friction Brewing Company in downtown Shawnee last night. After a long construction process, the microbrewery in the former Hartman Hardware space is now open in the evenings Thursday through Sunday. Photo credit Kayleigh McLaughlin.