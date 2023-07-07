  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Burg and Barrel eyes fall opening for new Lenexa location

Burg & Barrel is set to open a Lenexa location this fall at 8725 Bourgade Ave. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Burg and Barrel, a popular Johnson County eatery known for burgers and craft beer, is looking to open a new Lenexa location sometime in the early fall.

The new restaurant will take over the former Gambino’s Pizza spot at 8725 Bourgade Ave., just south of 87th Street Parkway and east of Maurer Road.

Lenexa Burg and Barrel will offer expanded menu

  • Patrons can expect to find their favorite Burg and Barrel fare at the Lenexa spot, plus some new menu items.
  • The restaurant promises new vegan and gluten free options at the coming restaurant, which will be served alongside a selection of local craft beers and specialty cocktails.
  • The Lenexa restaurant will also have outdoor seating options.

Lenexa opening date is unclear

  • Burg and Barrel hasn’t settled on its opening date for the new Lenexa location but expects it to be early in the fall.
  • In the meantime, the food truck will have a few pop-ups at the new location. For more information about future pop-ups, click here.

Burg and Barrel has two Johnson County spots

  • Husband and wife duo Jake and Amanda Chappelow started Burg and Barrel in northern Overland Park about a decade ago. Their flagship restaurant is located around 76th Street and Metcalf Avenue.
  • Five years later, Burg and Barrel expanded, opening a second location in Leawood’s Nall Valley Shops.
  • The restaurant also operates the Burg food truck, which serves a similar but smaller menu than the sit-down restaurants.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

