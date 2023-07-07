  Lucie Krisman  - 5 to Try

5 to Try: Readers share their favorite spots for steak in JoCo

We’re getting juicy for this week’s 5 to Try.

A (particularly hot) grilling season has arrived in Johnson County, and this seemed like the perfect opportunity to get your suggestions for the best of a Kansas City grilling tradition: a think, juicy steak.

Whether you’re whipping one up in the backyard or you’re heading to a steakhouse for a fancier dinner, steaks come in a range of shapes and sizes. But this week, we wanted to take the grilling work out of it.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: ? THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1