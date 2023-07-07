5 to Try: Readers share their favorite spots for steak in JoCo

Whether you’re whipping one up in the backyard or you’re heading to a steakhouse for a fancier dinner, steaks come in a range of shapes and sizes. But this week, we wanted to take the grilling work out of it.

A (particularly hot) grilling season has arrived in Johnson County, and this seemed like the perfect opportunity to get your suggestions for the best of a Kansas City grilling tradition: a think, juicy steak.

We’re getting juicy for this week’s 5 to Try.

So we asked Post readers where to get a good steak in Johnson County, and they delivered. Here’s where you can find a quality steak, according to their responses.

J. Gilbert’s (Overland Park)

With “wood-fired steaks” in the name itself, J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood garnered the most votes from Post readers this week.

J. Gilbert’s offers a range of filets that customers can order with various side dishes, including salted baked potatoes and creamed corn with bacon.

They also offer a bone-in ribeye that the restaurant describes as 18 ounces of “marbled goodness”.

Post reader Bob Lake said this is where you get the biggest bang for your buck.

“The ambience is very nice, the service each time we have visited is very nice, and the price paid vs VALUE RECEIVED is unmatched,” he said.

J. Gilbert’s operates at 8901 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park. It’s open from 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 4-8 p.m. Sunday .

Sierra Grill (Lenexa)

Along with seafood dishes and specialty cocktails, the next stop on this list is known in Johnson County for its quality steaks.

Sierra Grill in Lenexa offers an eight-ounce filet with potato purée and asparagus. The restaurant also offers a 16-ounce grilled ribeye with potato purée and mushrooms.

On the appetizer menu, Sierra Grill also offers steak frites — a dish with a smaller steak and fries.

Sierra Grill operates at 8659 Penrose Lane in Lenexa. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

J. Alexander’s (Overland Park)

J. Alexander’s boasts “wood-fired American fare” in a contemporary atmosphere.

The restaurant’s menu features a range of steak dishes, from steak and fries to filet mignon. Outside of traditionally cut steaks, J. Alexander’s also offers a steak burger with cheddar cheese, grilled onions and Kiawah Island dressing.

“Their filet mignon is enough for two meals,” said Post reader Jan Atkins. “It is juicy with the perfect amount of seasoning and always cooked exactly as ordered.”

J. Alexander’s operates from 11471 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Hereford House (Leawood, Shawnee)

Hereford House originally opened in Kansas City in 1957 and now operates two locations in Johnson County.

The steakhouse has several hand-cut steaks on its summer lunch menu — from a prime rib to bacon-wrapped tenderloin and Kansas City strip. They also offer a prime rib stew, which also has potatoes and beef broth.

The restaurant also offers a 12-ounce top sirloin steak on its “Dinner for Two” menu, which comes with four courses.

Hereford House’s Johnson County locations are at 5001 Town Center Drive in Leawood and 17244 Midland Drive in Shawnee.

The Leawood location operates from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, and from 3-8 p.m. Sunday.

Hereford House in Shawnee operates from 3-9 p.m. Monday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, and from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Freddy T’s (Overland Park)

Further south, Freddy T’s Bar & Grill is not a steakhouse per se — but Post readers still felt it deserved a shout out for its steaks.

Freddy T’s offers an eight-ounce filet mignon and a 12-ounce Kansas City strip steak on its menu. Both come with potatoes, salad and garlic bread.

One Post reader noted the steaks at Freddy T’s are “always tender and grilled to perfection at a GREAT LOW price” in this week’s nominations.

Freddy T’s operates at 7920 W. 151st St. in Overland Park.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday, and from Sunday to 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.