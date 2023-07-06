Your Insurance: How long do tickets and accidents stay on my record?

When it comes to auto insurance, your driving history plays a significant role in determining your rates. Insurance companies use a variety of factors in their rating algorithms, including your motor vehicle driving record and your claims history. If you’ve received traffic tickets or have been involved in an accident, you might wonder how long these incidents will stay on your insurance record and affect your rates. In this article, we’ll explore some typical timeframes and how they may impact your insurance. All insurance is state specific and individual insurance carriers have their own models. For this article, we’ll take a general approach for the sake of simplicity.

Tickets and violations

Most insurance companies will use an approximately three-year period when assessing a rate for auto insurance for minor convictions such as speeding or failure to yield. *(Speed convictions between 0-6 mph over in certain speed zones and up to 0-10 mph over in other zones are not used in the rating models for certain carriers but will still display on the driving history of your policy).

Major convictions such as driving under the influence, open container, or any felony involving the use of a vehicle may appear on your driving history and impact your rates for up to five years.