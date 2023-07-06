Volume of fireworks-related blazes, complaints largely steady in Shawnee after lifting of ban

“There were no fireworks confiscated or citations issued,” Baker told the Post in an emailed response to questions. “Officers generally educated citizens and gave warnings to those who were not in compliance with the fireworks ordinance.”

Major Jim Baker, a spokesperson for Shawnee Police, says the department received 75 total fireworks-related calls from Tuesday, June 27, through Tuesday, July 4.

Shawnee officials say they’ve seen no significant change in the number of complaints about fireworks they’ve received since the city council lifted the city’s ban on certain types of fireworks in May 2022 — but, as in years past, fireworks use caused blazes that sent firefighters into action this year.

Baker says the department typically tracks fireworks-related calls for service from July 2 to July 4 each year.

“This year, the number of calls was similar to prior years,” Baker said. “During the same 72-hour period in 2020 we had 70 calls, 2021 there were 51, 2022 we had 53 calls; and this year, we had 55 fireworks calls for service from July 2 to the 4th.”

Fire Department calls are similar as well

Shawnee’s Deputy Fire Chief Corey Sands says the department responded to seven confirmed fireworks-related incidents from Tuesday, June 27 through July 4.

Sands says this year’s total number of fireworks-related fires is similar to 2022, when the department responded to five calls.

“Two of the seven fireworks calls were vehicle fires,” Sands said. “Both of them were caused by the owners placing the recently discharged fireworks debris in the bed of their trucks, and the hot debris caught other items on fire in the bed as they were driving.”

One of those fires happened Sunday night in the parking lot of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 5501 Monticello Road. The fire in the truck’s bed then spread into the cab, destroying the truck.

“They had been shooting off fireworks in Overland Park and then placed the recently discharged fireworks in the bed of the truck, next to undischarged fireworks,” Sands said.

Sands says that a friend of the people in the truck was following as they drove home to Shawnee and alerted the driver to smoke from the truck bed.

“They stopped at Sacred Heart, and the bed of the truck was on fire and caught the rest of the fireworks on fire.”

No fireworks-related injuries were reported to police or firefighters in Shawnee.

Overland Park and Lenexa fireworks complaints

In Overland Park, Officer John Lacy says the department responded to 73 fireworks-related calls between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. on July 4, adding that 43 of those calls were received between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Overland Park Police had extra officers out on patrol to handle fireworks-related calls. Lacy says those officers were sent home early because the dispatchers received no fireworks calls after midnight.

“We believe this was because of the storm,” Lacy said.

No injuries and no property damage were reported to Overland Park Police.

Lacy says the department is still finalizing the number of citations issued.

In Lenexa, Master Police Officer Danny Chavez says officers responded to 39 complaints from July 2 through July 4. He says 26 of those complaints were received between 7 p.m. and midnight on July 4.

