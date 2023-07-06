  Mike Frizzell  - Shawnee

Volume of fireworks-related blazes, complaints largely steady in Shawnee after lifting of ban

Fire officials say that recently discharged fireworks placed in the bed of a pickup sparked a blaze that set the whole truck on fire earlier this week. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Shawnee officials say they’ve seen no significant change in the number of complaints about fireworks they’ve received since the city council lifted the city’s ban on certain types of fireworks in May 2022 — but, as in years past, fireworks use caused blazes that sent firefighters into action this year.

Major Jim Baker, a spokesperson for Shawnee Police, says the department received 75 total fireworks-related calls from Tuesday, June 27, through Tuesday, July 4.

“There were no fireworks confiscated or citations issued,” Baker told the Post in an emailed response to questions. “Officers generally educated citizens and gave warnings to those who were not in compliance with the fireworks ordinance.”