Shawnee considers flat property tax rate for 2024 — but home values are rising

Shawnee City Hall. In 2024, Shawnee is considering a flat mill levy rate. That means the property tax rate wouldn't go up, but the amount homeowners pay might.

Shawnee is proposing a flat property tax rate for 2024. However, with property values increasing, many homeowners would still owe more in taxes to the city under the proposal.

Find Shawnee’s presented budget for 2024 here.

The upshot: How might it affect your property tax bill?

For 2024, Shawnee has proposed a property tax rate of 24.004 mills, identical to what the Shawnee City Council approved last year.

