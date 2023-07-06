For 2024, Shawnee has proposed a property tax rate of 24.004 mills, identical to what the Shawnee City Council approved last year.

Shawnee is proposing a flat property tax rate for 2024. However, with property values increasing, many homeowners would still owe more in taxes to the city under the proposal.

Last year, Shawnee approved a two mill decrease to its property tax rate, a much larger cut than what city staff had recommended.

A city’s property tax rate, called the mill levy rate, decides how much a property owner owes in taxes to the city based on their property’s assessed value.

In Shawnee, the average home value is $382,700, up about 11% from last year.

To calculate what your actual tax bill to the city would be if this rate is approved, you’d multiply the value of your home by .115 (the residential assessment rate).

Then, you’d take that number, divide it by 1,000 and multiply the result by the proposed property tax rate of 24.004.

For the average home in Shawnee, that would mean $1,056.43 in property taxes owed to the city. For comparison, the average Shawnee homeowner paid about $948 in property tax to the city last year.

Reminder: A homeowner’s total property tax bill also includes rates set by other jurisdictions, including the county and school districts.

Shawnee’s 2024 budget isn’t locked in

Next week, the city council will consider adopting a resolution indicating its intent to bring in more revenues than the year before. That step is fairly procedural under state law.

The city council will also consider the capital improvement project list, which outlines infrastructure and other big projects the city has planned for the next decade.

Later in the evening, Shawnee will formally wrap up its big-picture budget review with one last council committee presentation.

A public open house is tentatively planned for later this month as well, though the date and time is unclear.

The city council is expected to adopt the budget Aug. 28.

Other jurisdictions, including Johnson County, are also working on their 2024 budgets, which means those property tax rates aren’t solid yet either.

