The Mission City Council is set to consider an updated tax abatement policy later this month.

This comes after two developers for separate apartment projects, 58 Nall and Milhaus, asked the city for tax abatements in the last year — something that has not happened in Mission since its current tax abatement policy went into effect.

The policy was drafted following a May 31 city council work session and presented to the finance and administration committee on July 5.