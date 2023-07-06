  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Mission to consider updating tax abatement policy after apartment developers’ request

Mission apartment tax abatement

The Mission City Council later this month will consider a new tax abatement policy that, if approved, would require developers to pay a minimum of 25% of their property taxes. This comes as the city received two tax abatement requests for the first time in its history, including a request from the developers of the 58 Nall apartment project (site pictured above). Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The Mission City Council is set to consider an updated tax abatement policy later this month.

This comes after two developers for separate apartment projects, 58 Nall and Milhaus, asked the city for tax abatements in the last year — something that has not happened in Mission since its current tax abatement policy went into effect.

The policy was drafted following a May 31 city council work session and presented to the finance and administration committee on July 5.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.