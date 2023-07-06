  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

Merriam proposes lower mill levy rate for 2024 — the first rate change since 2008

Merriam is proposing a mill levy rate reduction for 2024.

Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Merriam homeowners may be getting a lower mill levy rate in 2024, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll owe less in property taxes.

The city is proposing a 0.25-mill decrease to the city’s mill levy rate. This would be the first change to the mill levy rate since 2008, when the city raised it to its current rate of 27.665.

Merriam is still in the middle of the budget process, though, so no changes are concrete just yet.

