Meet the Kansas-born culinary creator reaching millions across the globe

Creator Lisa Nguyen has featured a number of Johnson County restaurants on her YouTube channel, which has millions of followers worldwide. Submitted photo.

If you caught her pointing her phone at her meal at local restaurant, you might assume Lisa Nguyen is just a typical member of Gen Y or Z.

But those clips she’s capturing with her iPhone 14 Pro Max are likely to reach more than just friends and family. Nguyen, who relocated from Wichita in 2021, operates a booming YouTube channel that has grown to 4.46 million subscribers and collected over 2.4 billion views around the world.

Though she’s based here in town, she now has a global audience that watch her review restaurants, create new recipes in her kitchen, and test herself with different eating challenges, particularly ones involving spicy foods.