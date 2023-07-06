Falcon Valley Drive is highly trafficked for a residential-style road, Councilmember Tom Nolte said, and it touches several different types of land-use, from single-family homes to a grocery store.
“It wore out, and it needs replacement,” he said.
Last month, Lenexa’s Assistant Municipal Services Director Cody Wilbers told the city council that the official Pavement Condition Index, or PCI, rating for Falcon Valley Drive is “poor.” Some sections of the road are considered “failing.”
When driving on this road, Wilbers said “you kind of notice yourself driving away to avoid potholes,” noting that “it is in rough condition.”
“It does need a complete reconstruction,” he said.
Falcon Valley Dr. work will last through the summer
The project will occur over five phases, each averaging about three weeks. During that time, some parts of the road may be inaccessible to traffic.
Phase 1, expected to be the shortest phase, will start on the Woodland Road side of Falcon Valley Drive.
Conditions permitting, work should begin on July 10.
The project will take an estimated 105 days to complete, stretching into the late fall months.
Lenexa has budgeted $3.9 million for the reconstruction.
Lenexa will completely reconstruct the road
The work will go along Falcon Valley Drive as it winds between Prairie Star Parkway and Woodland Road. West of Millstone Drive, Falcon Valley Drive becomes 101st Street.
The pavement and the roadbed beneath it will be completely rebuilt.
Lenexa also plans to add five-foot sidewalks in areas that currently don’t have sidewalks and upgrade the street lighting.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
