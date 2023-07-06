  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Lenexa set to rebuild Falcon Valley Dr this summer. Here’s what you need to know

Falcon Valley Drive is set to get rebuilt this summer between Woodland Road and Prairie Star Parkway. The work is expected to begin July 10. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Work is about to begin on the reconstruction of Falcon Valley Drive in central Lenexa.

At the end of June, the Lenexa City Council took a series of procedural actions that formally set the reconstruction project in motion, including some land acquisition and the work bid award to McConnell & Associates.

This particular project has been discussed in depth by the city council and is a focal point for the city’s capital improvement plans for this year. Mayor Mike Boehm included it in his 2023 State of the City address, listing it alongside a handful of other major street maintenance and traffic improvements projects planned this year.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

