Work is about to begin on the reconstruction of Falcon Valley Drive in central Lenexa.

At the end of June, the Lenexa City Council took a series of procedural actions that formally set the reconstruction project in motion, including some land acquisition and the work bid award to McConnell & Associates.

This particular project has been discussed in depth by the city council and is a focal point for the city’s capital improvement plans for this year. Mayor Mike Boehm included it in his 2023 State of the City address, listing it alongside a handful of other major street maintenance and traffic improvements projects planned this year.