Five high school students in Johnson County have been named the top 10 finalists for this year’s KC SuperStar singing competition .

Hosted by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, the semifinals that culled down the list of top talent took place June 8 at the White Theatre in Overland Park. Now in its 14th year, KC SuperStar is a premiere high school singing competition in the fashion of pop TV shows “American Idol” and “The Voice.”

Here’s the list of students and the high schools they represent (grade levels as of May 2023):

Faryn Clevenger, junior, Shawnee Mission West

Brett Oplotnik, graduated senior, Blue Valley Northwest

Emma-Kate Salin, graduated senior, Blue Valley Southwest

Robin Robles, graduated senior, Christ Preparatory Academy

Brianna Frohning, sophomore, Olathe East High

Jenna Holland, junior, Oak Park High

Alexyus Johnson, graduated senior, Oak Park High

Dylan Markey, junior, The Barstow School

Janelle Marshall, sophomore, Blue Springs High

Daysia Reneau, graduated senior, Leavenworth Senior High

The teens will go on to compete in the finals on Sunday, Aug. 27, in Yardley Hall at Johnson County Community College. Heidi Gardner, TV and film star (as seen on “Saturday Night Live”) and a Kansas City native, will also be celebrity host and performer.

Here are the scholarship earnings for all students who make it to the Top 10:

First place: $10,000

Second place: $5,000

Third place: $2,500 for third place

Fourth place: $1,000 for fourth place

Fifth through 10th place: $500 each

KC SuperStar is an annual fundraiser for the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City. Stay up to date on KC SuperStar’s Facebook page.

