  Kansas News Service  - Wire partner

Kansas lost 500 foster homes. A survey of foster parents who dropped out shows why

A report from the Division of the Child Advocate found that lack of support was a major reason foster parents quit. The state's child advocate, Kerrie Lonard, briefed legislators on Thursday. Photo credit Blaise Mesa, Kansas News Service.

By Blaise Mesa

TOPEKA, Kansas — Shawn Wilson’s foster child spent nine to 12 hours a week in the car.

The child was being driven across the state to visit her father. Wilson said keeping those parental bonds are important for kids, but she was worried the constant car trips weren’t best for the girl.