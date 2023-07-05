December 26, 1922 – May 24, 2023

Wanda Jensen passed away peacefully on May 24, 2023 while in hospice care at Olathe Med Hospice House. She was born December 26, 1922 in Osceola, Iowa, to Everette King (E K) and Lila Trumbo Jones. She was married on May 19, 1945 to John Jensen who passed in 1968. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother E K Jones, Jr. and his wife Helen, and nephew E K Jones III. She is survived by her son John Jensen, his wife Phyllis of Overland Park, Kansas, granddaughters Jennifer Kesinger of Olathe, Kansas and Jill Humes and husband Dave of North Kansas City, Missouri, great grandchildren Kaitlin, Kendall and Keegan Kesinger , Jacob, Henry and Max Humes, and great great granddaughter Willow Kaplan, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She grew up in Osceola and graduated from Osceola High School. She received her teaching degree from Buena Vista College. She met her husband in Osceola where he was teaching. They moved to Colorado for a short time where their son John was born. They moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa in 1947 where Wanda lived until moving to Overland Park in 2005 to be close to her family.