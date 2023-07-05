  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Thomas F. Heideman

Thomas Francis Heideman, 76, from Overland Park, Kansas, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on June 30, 2023.

Tom, second born of four children to Clifford and Margaret (Kelly) Heideman in St. Louis on January 16, 1947. Tom and his three siblings resided in a house that their father built from the ground up in Spanish Lake, Mo.

Tom attended St. Aloysius Catholic Elementary School and Hazlewood High School, where he excelled in the sport of wrestling, coming in second in the state of Missouri. Tom attended the University of Central Missouri on a wrestling scholarship and majored in business.