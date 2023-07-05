Thomas F. Heideman

Tom attended St. Aloysius Catholic Elementary School and Hazlewood High School, where he excelled in the sport of wrestling, coming in second in the state of Missouri. Tom attended the University of Central Missouri on a wrestling scholarship and majored in business.

Tom, second born of four children to Clifford and Margaret (Kelly) Heideman in St. Louis on January 16, 1947. Tom and his three siblings resided in a house that their father built from the ground up in Spanish Lake, Mo.

Thomas Francis Heideman, 76, from Overland Park, Kansas, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on June 30, 2023.

After college, Tom, was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving two years. While in the Army, Tom married his best friend Richie Wirtz’s sister Marcia Anne on November 15, 1969. After the Army, Tom started his long career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Tom was a loving, hardworking, and funny man, but above all he was the best husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.

Tom and Marcia were married for 53 years and welcomed 5 children. His family was his pride and joy, and he would do anything for every one of them.

Tom enjoyed working, fixing up the house, keeping a meticulous lawn, and spending time with his family. Tom was also an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Blues, any team playing the Kansas City Royals or Chicago Cubs, and any NFL or NBA team that was on a winning streak. He also enjoyed singing, but we would all agree, even the howling dog, was not one of his strengths.

Tom was preceded in death by his second born, Thomas Scott; (Joey said that it is now Thomas’ turn to experience what a great dad he was.) his parents; his brothers, Clifford and Robert, and his sister, Susan.

Tom is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marcia Anne (Wirtz); his children, Stacy (Michael), Chrissy (Maan), Joey (Dianna), and Jackie; his 6 grandchildren, who were all the apple of his eye, Spencer, Thomas, Jojo, Eleanor, Audrey and Wyatt; all of his brothers- and sisters-in-law; and his nieces and nephews.

The family will receive family and friends at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Church of the Nativity in Leawood, Kansas, with the memorial Mass immediately following. Memorials may be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation.