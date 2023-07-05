Dawn was born on July 31, 1963 in Washington Courthouse, Ohio and raised lovingly by Natalie and Charles Ware.

Overland Park, Kansas – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Teresa Dawn Jamison, who left us on June 24, 2023.

After a long battle with Cushing disease caused by a pituitary gland brain tumor and medically-induced mental illness, she died suddenly and unexpectedly.

Dawn lived a remarkable life, touching the hearts of everyone she knew, showering them with love and delicious food. Her God-given gifts of hospitality and generosity shone through her bright smile and her incredible blue eyes.

Her pride and joy were her three incredible children, who carry on her memory through kitchen dance parties, one-team charades, group puzzling, gardening and so much more.

She graduated from Miami Trace High School in 1981, where she participated in cheerleading, choir, musicals, and yearbook staff. She attended Olivet Nazarene University for two years and graduated from Shawnee State University with a degree in Dental Hygiene as Class President in 1985. Dawn practiced as a Registered Dental Hygienist for 35 years.

In addition to her husband, Randy Jamison, Dawn is survived by her three children Kayli Jamison, Jillian Jamison Gum and Joshua Jamison, her two sons-in-law, Bryan Gum & Jesse Jacobsen, her mother Natalie Ware, and her brother Curtis (Charisse) Ware. She will be especially missed by her grand-pup, Pippin.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 6th, 2023 at Colonial Presbyterian Church (Overland Park campus). Flowers and donations for the family can be sent to the Jamison family residence.

Please join us in honoring the memory of Dawn Jamison, and sharing cherished stories and memories.

May her soul find eternal peace.