Teresa Dawn Jamison

July 31, 1963 – June 24, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Teresa Dawn Jamison, who left us on June 24, 2023.

Dawn was born on July 31, 1963 in Washington Courthouse, Ohio and raised lovingly by Natalie and Charles Ware.