Suzanne worked as an accounts receivable/ credit manager for Arrowhead Drywall Supplies for over 20 years, and in her retirement enjoyed her time serving on the staff of Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel.

She was born on April 27, 1947 to Wade and Ethel (Sumrow) Eskridge at Tulsa, OK. On April 16, 1966, she married the love of her life, Ernie, and they made their home in Olathe, Kansas.

Suzanne Cooper, 76, of Olathe, passed away on July 1, 2023 surrounded by her family, at Olathe Hospice House.

She was a dedicated member of the American Legion Auxiliary #153, the LeFemmes, and Clockwinders Optimist Club. She enjoyed gardening, New Theatre, Bunko with her girls, outings with friends and any and all time spent with the family.

Grace United Methodist Church in Olathe was her home for spiritual enrichment. She was strong in her faith and was comfortable in her preparation to walk with her Lord and Savior.

Suzanne is survived by loving children, Stacy (Mo), and Stephen (Pam), grandsons Matthew (Taylor), Bronson (Aubrie) and Zachary, and great-grand-daughter, Leighanna Faith. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Debbie (Ed) and brother-in-law, Kevin (Brigitte) many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews as well as a handful of people who were close at heart and considered part of the family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ernie, and her brother, Lynn Richard Eskridge.

Memorials are suggested to the Grace United Methodist Church.