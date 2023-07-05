  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Suzanne Cooper

Suzanne Cooper, 76, of Olathe, passed away on July 1, 2023 surrounded by her family, at Olathe Hospice House.

She was born on April 27, 1947 to Wade and Ethel (Sumrow) Eskridge at Tulsa, OK.
On April 16, 1966, she married the love of her life, Ernie, and they made their home in Olathe, Kansas.

Suzanne worked as an accounts receivable/ credit manager for Arrowhead Drywall Supplies for over 20 years, and in her retirement enjoyed her time serving on the staff of Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel.