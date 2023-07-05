Nancy Ann Huck, 79, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Nancy married William (Joe) Huck on July 22, 1966.

Nancy and Joe moved to their dream home in 1990 at Tanglewood Lakes in LaCygne KS. Over the years, she loved to watch her grandchildren learn to swim, fish from the dock, and hunt for easter eggs. You could always find her in the kitchen whipping up everyone’s favorite foods, and every year she made hundreds of Christmas cookies for family and friends to enjoy. She passed her time by embroidering dish towels and watching the hummingbirds on the deck.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her spouse Joe, her four children: Vicki Simpson (Rick) of Gardner, KS, Joe Huck of Iowa, Ted Huck (Kim) of Olathe, KS, Michael Huck (Demi) of Kansas City MO; nine grandchildren Rickey (Amiee), Kelsey (Ricky), Ericka (Aliee), Marcus, Maeci, Maddy, Kyle, Ryan (Shelby), Cadence and seven great- grandchildren Case, Clayte, Riggs, Rhett, ZyRyn, JoZiah and Alayna.