Jane Tolman

August 28, 1939 – June 30, 2023

Shawnee, Kansas – Jane Marie Tolman, 83, of Shawnee, KS passed away on June 30th, 2023. She was born on August 28th, 1939 in Mansfield, Ohio to Albert and Loyola Moore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 6th at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Tolman; brothers, David and Charles; sisters, Germaine and Patricia. She is survived by her sister, Catherine; sons, Frederick (Maureen), Albert (Beth) and Steven (Kristen); grandchildren, Michael, Robbie, Melissa, Sarah, Matthew, Alex & Hunter.