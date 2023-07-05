Craig Richard Powell

Craig was born on July 30, 1945, to Glenn Wheeler Powell and Jessie Mae Powell (Brimer). He was the youngest in the family. Craig was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Marie-Mcdonald. Powell a sister Leola Mae Bell (Powell). A half sister Donna Jean Warner (Powell). Also his father Glenn Wheeler Powell and mother Jessie Mae Spears. Craig grew up in Kansas City, Kansas.

He went to Quindaro Grade School and Northwest Junior High. He never graduated but received his (GED) while serving his country in the United States Army. Craig made a career in the army and retired in 1987 with the rank of (SC). He served two tours of duty in Vietnam, three in Germany and one in Korea. Craig had many stateside duty stations. Craig was an infantryman in Vietnam.

He served with the 25th infantry division in Pleiku, South Vietnam Central Highlands. After retirement Craig became an over the road truck driver. He retired from driving to care for his wife Donna in 2008. He leaves behind his children Tammie Weaver, Craig Powell Jr. and Paul, his stepson, Richard McDonald.