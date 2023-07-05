Cornelius Owen Powers

He and his wife Mary had an amazing life, living in St. Louis, Japan, Australia, Florida and Kansas City. They were the ultimate hosts, the strongest cheerleaders, energetic volunteers, and the fans of nightly happy hour. They knew no strangers, only friends. “Neil” could frequently be found with a smile on his face, taking in the craziness of our family gatherings, always eager to share a story and give a hug. He loved his jazz music, and loved even more sharing with friends.

Overland Park, Kansas – If you had the pleasure of knowing Cornelius Powers, you would truly understand what a life of adventure, love, curiosity and friendship looks like.

He lived a 92 year life full of love, happiness and adventure, leaving his family with so much inspiration, so many stories, and countless fond memories.

He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years Mary Froehlich Powers. He leaves 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren….his daughter Laura Stirmlinger, her husband H. Joseph Stirmlinger and their three children and two grandchildren; William H. Powers and his wife Dr. Catherine A Powers and their four children and nine grandchildren; and son Paul O. Powers.

Neil spent his entire professional life working for the former McDonnell-Douglas as an Engineering Manager. Most of his retired years he was an accomplished and decorated volunteer for various causes including the Kansas City Jazz Museum, Nativity Catholic School, Food Pantry/Clothes Closet, Blessings Abound to name a few.

A devoted parishioner of St. Aidan’s Episcopal parish in Olathe, KS, he requested that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Aidan’s.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 29 at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 14301 S. Black Bob Road, Olathe, KS