  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Cornelius Owen Powers

April 10, 1931 – June 28, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – If you had the pleasure of knowing Cornelius Powers, you would truly understand what a life of adventure, love, curiosity and friendship looks like.

He and his wife Mary had an amazing life, living in St. Louis, Japan, Australia, Florida and Kansas City. They were the ultimate hosts, the strongest cheerleaders, energetic volunteers, and the fans of nightly happy hour. They knew no strangers, only friends. “Neil” could frequently be found with a smile on his face, taking in the craziness of our family gatherings, always eager to share a story and give a hug. He loved his jazz music, and loved even more sharing with friends.