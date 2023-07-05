Andre VanMeerhaeghe

December 17, 1939 – June 30, 2023
Olathe, Kansas – Andre R. VanMeerhaeghe, 83, of Olathe, KS passed away June 30, 2023.
Survived by his wife, Frances, and his 5 children, Andre L. (Dana) VanMeerhaeghe, Philip (Betty Jo) VanMeerhaeghe, Yvonne (Todd) Wallen, Monique VanMeerhaeghe, Nicole (Erik) Bode, 11 grandchildren and 2.5 great grandchildren.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1