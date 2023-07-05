Andre VanMeerhaeghe

Survived by his wife, Frances, and his 5 children, Andre L. (Dana) VanMeerhaeghe, Philip (Betty Jo) VanMeerhaeghe, Yvonne (Todd) Wallen, Monique VanMeerhaeghe, Nicole (Erik) Bode, 11 grandchildren and 2.5 great grandchildren.

Olathe, Kansas – Andre R. VanMeerhaeghe, 83, of Olathe, KS passed away June 30, 2023.

Andre was preceded in death by his parents, Andre G. and Mary Louise VanMeerhaeghe.

Visitation at Amos Funeral Home Thursday, 7/6, 5-7pm. A rosary will be prayed at 4:30 pm. Funeral Mass at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Friday, 7/7, at 10:30 am.