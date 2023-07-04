  Staff Report  - Housekeeping

The Post will not publish on Independence Day

The Shawnee Mission Post and the Blue Valley Post are taking the day off from publishing on Independence Day, outside of big breaking news. We'll be back Wednesday! Photo credit Jorgen Kesseler. Used under a Creative Commons license.

For now, we’re taking off to relax, spend time with our families and reflect on the meaning of this Fourth of July.