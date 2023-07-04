The Shawnee Mission Post and the Blue Valley Post are taking the day off from publishing on Independence Day, outside of big breaking news. We'll be back Wednesday! Photo credit Jorgen Kesseler. Used under a Creative Commons license.
The Post staff is taking off the federal holiday of Independence Day this Tuesday.
We will be back Wednesday with fresh news and headlines about your community in Johnson County.
For now, we’re taking off to relax, spend time with our families and reflect on the meaning of this Fourth of July.
There are a few ways you can celebrate America’s birthday today:
Lenexa Freedom Run — Run either a 5K or a 10K with the city of Lenexa on the Fourth of July. This event starts at 7 a.m. at Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road, and registration can be completed online here.
VillageFest 2023 — Prairie Village’s 27th annual Fourth of July celebration begins with a pancake breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and continue on with live music, crafts, bounce houses and more until 1 p.m. The event is Tuesday, July 4 at 7700 Mission Road and at Harmon Park.
Celebrating the Fourth at the Farm — Old-fashioned games, a bike parade and a pig calling contest are happening at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 4.
Community Days Parade —This parade is an annual tradition running through Old Town Lenexa. It kicks off at Santa Fe Trail Drive and Park Street 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4.
Celebration in the Park — The city of Leawood is inviting the community to celebrate at Leawood City Park on Tuesday, July 4. The Leawood Aquatic Center is open from noon to 6 p.m., and activities and food trucks open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Live music at 7 p.m., with fireworks beginning around 9:45 p.m.
