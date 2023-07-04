  A message from Foster Wallace  - Know Your Rights

Know Your Rights: Suing a drunken driver for injuries they caused

Everyone knows the devastation that a drunk driving accident can cause. Although the rate of drunk driving fatalities has declined by about 18% since 2000 — partly because of the introduction of rideshare services like Uber and Lyft — one-third of all traffic fatalities in the United States still involve drunk driving. That’s 10,000 deaths per year.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Missouri had the 8th greatest decrease in drunk-driving fatality rates of all states, from 2000 (432 fatalities) to 2017 (254 fatalities), for a total decrease of 41.20%. Kansas ranked 21st in the country in largest decrease of drunk-driving fatality rate from 2000 (135 fatalities) to 2017 (102 fatalities) for a total decrease of 24.44%.

Nevertheless, drunk driving fatalities are an ongoing concern in Missouri and Kansas. That is why the personal injury attorneys at Foster Wallace are dedicated to representing victims who are injured or killed in car accidents caused by the reckless negligence of a drunk driver.