Homebody Finance: A nifty payment structure you can use to save thousands

By Charity Ohlund, Fountain Mortgage

Have you heard of the cool way to make an extra mortgage payment every year? No, not the one where you make a full extra payment at the end of the year. That’s not a secret, and coming up with an additional full mortgage payment- especially in December- is not that cool.

By default, mortgage payments are made once per month, equating to 12 full mortgage payments in a year, but what would happen if you were to make biweekly payments? Using this strategy, either you or your lender would split your monthly payment in half and submit a payment every two weeks. A quirk in our calendar allows you to get ahead.