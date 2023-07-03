Updates from Johnson County Community College: Students expand job potential with Johnson County Adult Education

The Johnson County Adult Basic Education/GED® Test Preparation program is open to adults age 16 and older who are no longer in school. JCAE students learn alongside others who share the same drive and recognize the importance of achieving their GED ® .

Personalized attention from helpful instructors and volunteers gives students a surefooted path to jumpstart their education, confidence to look for a higher-paying job or continue with college courses.

Johnson County Adult Education (JCAE) meets students where they are to help continue their education to land a better-paying job. Johnson County Community College (JCCC) partners with JCAE to teach programs that boost students’ basic reading, writing and math skills. JCAE also offers courses that help students learn English or earn their Kansas High School Diploma/GED®.

After students have completed their GED®, transition coaches are available to help them with next steps, including continuing their education journey. All GED® graduates who study with JCAE are guaranteed a $600 scholarship when they enroll at JCCC within 12 months of completing their GED®.

Top 3 reasons for earning a GED®:

Personal fulfillment – Gain confidence in abilities Educational foundation – Continue at JCCC with a $600 JCAE College Guarantee Scholarship Employment opportunities – Open doors to better jobs, higher wages and promotions

Free English as a Second Language courses

Whether a student speaks a little English or no English, JCAE offers free, in-person, English as a Second Language (ESL) classes at every level. ESL classes are available for adults 18 years or older who are permanent residents.

Registration for Fall 2023 ESL classes will take place at 9 a.m. Aug. 7. To register, students must sign up for an orientation session in person at JCCC’s West Park Center.

Shoutouts and success stories from Adult Education graduates

JCAE changes lives every day. Don’t take it from us, here’s what past graduates have to say about the program.

“JCAE staff and volunteers made it comfortable for me and were always helpful and easy to talk to. I continued to the AO-K Railroad Conductor Pathway and graduated with a 3.75 GPA – third highest in the class. It takes a lot for me to say, but I am very proud of myself.” – Valdo P., GED® and railroad conductor pathway graduate.

“When I came to JCAE I wasn’t sure what to expect. I believed it would take me a lifetime to complete my GED®. The instructors convinced me I was smarter than I thought I was.” – LaTasha S., GED® graduate and Certified Nurse Aide.

“The time spent in the JCAE classroom has given me a chance to become confident and someone who wants to learn and strive for success in the medical field. Now I know I can complete my prerequisites for medical school.” – Luca W., GED® graduate and JCCC EMT student.

Want to make a difference in the life of an adult learner?

Whether it’s by offering your time, expertise or extra funds, there are several ways you can support the mission of JCAE. Consider a donation to the program to help students reach their academic goals. Donations assist with academic scholarships to attend JCCC, college textbooks and fees, practice test fees, childcare assistance and other support.

Or, be a “life changer” and become a literacy volunteer. Helpful volunteers work with students one-on-one or in small groups in one of JCAE’s learning centers. Volunteers are a vital part of our students’ success and a significant reason why students choose JCAE to help them achieve their dreams.