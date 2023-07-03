  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Students expand job potential with Johnson County Adult Education

JCCC's Adult Education program helps students strengthen their basic reading, writing and math skills to increase their job potential and career outlook.

Johnson County Adult Education (JCAE) meets students where they are to help continue their education to land a better-paying job. Johnson County Community College (JCCC) partners with JCAE to teach programs that boost students’ basic reading, writing and math skills. JCAE also offers courses that help students learn English or earn their Kansas High School Diploma/GED®.

Personalized attention from helpful instructors and volunteers gives students a surefooted path to jumpstart their education, confidence to look for a higher-paying job or continue with college courses.

GED® test prep

The Johnson County Adult Basic Education/GED® Test Preparation program is open to adults age 16 and older who are no longer in school. JCAE students learn alongside others who share the same drive and recognize the importance of achieving their GED®.