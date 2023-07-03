  Juliana Garcia  - SM South

SM South debate wins largest national competition for the first time

SM South wins debate nationals -- again.

Shawnee Mission South's debate program won the 2023 National Speech and Debate Association tournament — one of the largest national academic competitions — earlier this month. Above, seniors Clare Bradley (front left) and Brooklynn Hate (front center) with coaching staff, from left to right: Azja Butler, Sean Kennedy, Carolyn Cook and Jackson Hoffmann. Photo credit Angela McMilan/Jessica Kincannon.

Shawnee Mission South’s debate program won the largest national academic competition for high schoolers for the first time in program history.

Two class of 2023 seniors, Clare Bradley and Brooklynn Hato, won the National Speech & Debate Association’s 2023 National Tournament last month.

This win comes a few weeks after two other Raider debaters, junior Maggie Augustine and senior Jeremiah Rimpson, won the 2023 National Catholic Forensics League Tournament — a different debate championship.

