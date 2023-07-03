Shawnee Mission South’s debate program won the largest national academic competition for high schoolers for the first time in program history.

Two class of 2023 seniors, Clare Bradley and Brooklynn Hato, won the National Speech & Debate Association’s 2023 National Tournament last month.

This win comes a few weeks after two other Raider debaters, junior Maggie Augustine and senior Jeremiah Rimpson, won the 2023 National Catholic Forensics League Tournament — a different debate championship.