Opening delayed for rebuilt marina at Shawnee Mission Park

Originally intended to be completed in time for Memorial Day in late May, the extensively renovated marina building is facing a slight delay.

Shawnee Mission Park’s eagerly anticipated marina opening has hit a snag as construction work continues to unfold.

Park visitors are growing impatient

As the summer unfolds and the marina remains closed, some park visitors, like Stephanie Peterson, expressed their disappointment.

“I’m excited about the opening, but I do feel a bit negative about the delay,” Peterson said. “I feel that the park should have started these renovations earlier in the spring so that we can enjoy the marina by now.”

Due to the ongoing renovations, kayaks, canoes, pedal boats, and stand-up paddleboards are currently unavailable for rent, causing visitors to have to bring their own equipment to the lake.

Here’s what’s changing at the marina

The revamped marina is set to gain the following features:

Upgrades to the dock and a new accessible addition to the dock

A new ticketing area and plaza

A storage facility to house boats, life jackets and paddles

Accessible restrooms

Though the wait continues, park officials said construction crews are working diligently to ensure that the marina’s renovation is completed as swiftly as possible.

Go deeper: For updates on the progress, visitors can check the Shawnee Mission Park Facebook page.