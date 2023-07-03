Opening delayed for rebuilt marina at Shawnee Mission Park

Opening of the rebuilt marina at Shawnee Mission Park has been delayed. Photo credit Taylor Wilmore.
Shawnee Mission Park’s eagerly anticipated marina opening has hit a snag as construction work continues to unfold.
Originally intended to be completed in time for Memorial Day in late May, the extensively renovated marina building is facing a slight delay.
Project team is waiting on inspections
- The Johnson County Parks and Recreation District initiated the $1.6 million project earlier this year with high hopes for timely completion. However, ongoing construction activities at the site have caused a temporary setback, frustrating both park officials and eager visitors.
- “We are in limbo right now, waiting on an inspection, and that hinges upon when our crew can come in,” said Project Manager Jordan Cline. “We really can’t proceed until that is completed. Once we have that, our timeline will be firmly established.”
- The inspection is for the overall marina building to ensure that it is safe to be utilized by the public. Shawnee Mission Park now aims to have the marina opened by the middle of July.
Park visitors are growing impatient
- As the summer unfolds and the marina remains closed, some park visitors, like Stephanie Peterson, expressed their disappointment.
- “I’m excited about the opening, but I do feel a bit negative about the delay,” Peterson said. “I feel that the park should have started these renovations earlier in the spring so that we can enjoy the marina by now.”
- Due to the ongoing renovations, kayaks, canoes, pedal boats, and stand-up paddleboards are currently unavailable for rent, causing visitors to have to bring their own equipment to the lake.
Here’s what’s changing at the marina
The revamped marina is set to gain the following features:
- Upgrades to the dock and a new accessible addition to the dock
- A new ticketing area and plaza
- A storage facility to house boats, life jackets and paddles
- Accessible restrooms
Though the wait continues, park officials said construction crews are working diligently to ensure that the marina’s renovation is completed as swiftly as possible.
Go deeper: For updates on the progress, visitors can check the Shawnee Mission Park Facebook page.
