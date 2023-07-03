  Taylor Wilmore  - Parks

Opening delayed for rebuilt marina at Shawnee Mission Park

Shawnee Mission Park marina

Opening of the rebuilt marina at Shawnee Mission Park has been delayed. Photo credit Taylor Wilmore.

Shawnee Mission Park’s eagerly anticipated marina opening has hit a snag as construction work continues to unfold.

Originally intended to be completed in time for Memorial Day in late May, the extensively renovated marina building is facing a slight delay.

Project team is waiting on inspections

  • The Johnson County Parks and Recreation District initiated the $1.6 million project earlier this year with high hopes for timely completion. However, ongoing construction activities at the site have caused a temporary setback, frustrating both park officials and eager visitors.
  • “We are in limbo right now, waiting on an inspection, and that hinges upon when our crew can come in,” said Project Manager Jordan Cline. “We really can’t proceed until that is completed. Once we have that, our timeline will be firmly established.”
  • The inspection is for the overall marina building to ensure that it is safe to be utilized by the public. Shawnee Mission Park now aims to have the marina opened by the middle of July.