  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

🎆 Shawnee now allows personal Fourth of July fireworks — Here are the rules

Fireworks for sale at a fireworks stands across Shawnee. Some fireworks are allowed in city limits now on July 3 and July 4. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Wanting to celebrate Independence Day with a bang? You can in Shawnee.

This is the first year Shawnee’s full new firework rules are in effect, allowing residents to buy and use certain types of fireworks around the Fourth of July holiday.

Most other Johnson County communities, including in the unincorporated areas, disallow fireworks of all kind or have stricter limits on their usage.

