Most other Johnson County communities, including in the unincorporated areas, disallow fireworks of all kind or have stricter limits on their usage.

This is the first year Shawnee’s full new firework rules are in effect, allowing residents to buy and use certain types of fireworks around the Fourth of July holiday.

Wanting to celebrate Independence Day with a bang? You can in Shawnee.

Shawnee’s rules changed last year

The new rules started last year, allowing residents to possess and use fireworks around the Fourth of July.

This is the first year the sale of fireworks is permitted within city limits between June 27 and July 5. Only five firework stands were allowed.

Here’s a look at some of Shawnee’s firework rules:

Some fireworks can be set off on July 3 (Monday) and July 4 (Tuesday) in Shawnee.

Private displays are restricted to the hours between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Some fireworks — like bottle rockets or M-80s — are still prohibited in Shawnee. Find the full list of what’s allowed in Shawnee here.

Each violation of the ordinance is a $100 fine.



Shawnee city leadership can call off firework usage if conditions are unsuitable, like if the weather is too dry, hot or windy, according to the fireworks ordinance. Such a decision would be communicated with residents on social media and the city’s website.

Shawnee fire officials suggest caution with fireworks

Deputy Fire Chief Corey Sands told the Post in an email that “the majority of firework injuries in Kansas and the United States come from the misuse of fireworks and not the proper use.”

Four people were injured Saturday evening in Lexington Township outside De Soto by fireworks, the Northwest Consolidated Fire District reported in a news release. The same incident caused serious property damage as well.

To prevent similar injury and damage, Sands recommends people shooting off fireworks in Shawnee follow these safety tips:

Always read and follow the label instructions on the firework before lighting. It is important to know what the firework does before lighting it.

Keep fireworks away from small children.

Designate a “sober shooter” and keep alcohol and fireworks separate.

Keep an eye on your pets, especially if loud noises startle them.

Be considerate of veterans or anyone who may struggle with PTSD.

Keep a bucket of water around to help extinguish any potential spot fires and to soak spent fireworks in before placing them in a trash can. Fireworks can still be very hot after going off.

If a firework does not go off, stay clear of it and let it lay. Some fireworks may still go off even after you think it will not after lighting.

Do not hold fireworks in your hands and light them. Follow the instruction label on the firework at all times.

