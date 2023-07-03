Obituary: Everett Goff of Overland Park, known for his kindness

C. Everett Goff, 86, of Lawrence and Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully from congestive heart failure, surrounded by family, June 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Everett was born in Topeka, Kansas, to Ralph and Dorothy Goff. He was the oldest of four boys and grew up on their dairy farm in rural Lawrence.

He wanted to be remembered not only as a kind, considerate person, but also as someone who was always looking for better ways to do something. He loved to help others and thus greatly impacted many lives.