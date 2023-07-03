  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Kathy A. Holloway

Kathy’s obituary will be posted soon, please check back.

Services & Gatherings

Reception:
Friday, July 14, 2023, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm
Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel
14275 South Black Bob Road
Olathe, KS 66062
913-768-6777