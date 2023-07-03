  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County Government

Johnson County creates new diversity, sustainability boards

File photo.

Two new citizen advisory boards on diversity and sustainability were voted into existence by the Johnson County Commission last Thursday after extended discussion, particularly on the implications of a diversity group.

The advisory groups – called coalitions – can each have up to 15 members appointed by Chairman Mike Kelly and subject to approval by the full commission.

Some shared support for ‘long overdue’ diversity coalition

The diversity coalition also had supporters amongst the public speakers. Justice Horn, chair of the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission, said the idea was “long overdue for folks across this community to feel like they have a place in Johnson County.”