Johnson County creates new diversity, sustainability boards

The diversity coalition also had supporters amongst the public speakers. Justice Horn, chair of the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission, said the idea was “long overdue for folks across this community to feel like they have a place in Johnson County.”

The advisory groups – called coalitions – can each have up to 15 members appointed by Chairman Mike Kelly and subject to approval by the full commission.

Two new citizen advisory boards on diversity and sustainability were voted into existence by the Johnson County Commission last Thursday after extended discussion, particularly on the implications of a diversity group.

Horn, of Kansas City, Missouri, noted his parents come from Black, indigenous, Hawaiian and white backgrounds and that he is a young person coming from the LGBTQ community.

“This makes us a more welcoming competitive leader in this region,” Horn said. “I think a lot of people are going to look and see what direction Johnson County wants to go. Do we want to lean in or continue to hold onto a past that is not happening? People of the future look like me.”

Cassie Woolworth of Olathe said people with different life experiences would lend a broader viewpoint on county issues.

“I am a white Johnson County woman, and I did have a college education,” Woolworth said. “Welcome to the middle of Johnson County. But that is not the experience for everyone.”

Others called creating a diversity group is ‘divisive’

Commissioners and members of the public discussed the coalitions for more than an hour, with much of the attention focused on the group on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The coalitions were proposed by Kelly and envisioned as a way to draw in people with expertise and experience. But several of the speakers took aim at the diversity group, saying it is divisive.

Prairie Village residents John Anderson and Steve Snitz had sharp words for the idea of a coalition on diversity, equity and inclusion, with Anderson calling it “code for social engineering.”

“Equal opportunity is the American way,” Anderson said. “equity is the communist way. Equal outcome is impossible.”

Snitz made similar comments.

“In my opinion, Johnson County is already diverse and inclusive, and it happened organically,” Snitz said. “The numbers aren’t huge but it’s there. Everyone is welcome here as far as I’m aware.”

Anderson and Snitz spearheaded four attempts to recall their city mayor over the past few months while the city deliberates over new recommendations to address housing needs in Prairie Village.

Patricia Lanter of Olathe and Jennifer Williams of Spring Hill echoed some of those sentiments. Lantner called diversity training “racial Marxism.”

Williams said the coalition itself could end up becoming an echo chamber because the appointments go through the chairman.

“I’m tired of being discriminated against because I’m a white woman,” she said.

Most commissioners supported adding the diversity group

Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick noted two race-related shootings in Johnson County – the 2014 shooting at the Jewish Community Center that killed three and the 2017 shooting of two men of Indian descent at an Olathe restaurant that the gunman had mistaken for Iranians. One of the men died in that incident, and a third was injured coming to their aid.

“To say that everyone has the same expectations of safety and opportunities is not accurate,” Hanzlick said.

Kelly said the public has been asking for such a coalition. “It doesn’t cause me any harm, it doesn’t make me feel lesser to recognize that as a white person I have certain privileges in this country that other people have not. That’s OK to recognize,” he said.

On the other hand, creation of the diversity coalition got some pushback from Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara, who has been a frequent skeptic of diversity, equity and inclusion training. O’Hara said her own family members are of African, Korean and Hispanic descent, adding that she would resent the idea that they are “victims.”

“We are a society of equal opportunity,” she said, with the real division being economic.

Commissioners discussed and rejected four amendments offered by O’Hara on mechanics of the new board. She asked for the county board to have authorization over coalition communications with the community (such as news releases), a sunset provision for 2027, a residency requirement for members, and a change in the appointment process giving each commissioner two appointees and the chairman three.

The coalition was ultimately approved, 5-2, with O’Hara and Commissioner Michael Ashcraft voting against.

The county also created a sustainability commission

The sustainability coalition, which would consider environmental initiatives, was also approved with the same vote outcome. Most of the discussion on it involved similar amendments offered by O’Hara. Ashcraft said he was uneasy with giving the chairman all the appointees. O’Hara warned that allowing non-residents on the coalition smacks of “regionalism.”

Those interested in serving on the new groups can apply through the county’s webpage.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.