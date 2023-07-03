James Robert “Bob” Dinneen Jr. passed in his home in Overland Park, KS on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023 at the age of 82.

Bob is survived by his sons Rob (wife Wendy), Darrik (wife Laura) and Jason (wife Julie), grandson Jacob, and granddaughters Rylee, Tatum, and Sloane.

He will be placed to rest with his beloved Mary in San Diego, CA.