  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Gary E. “Moe” Solomon

Gary E. “Moe” Solomon, 84, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, with his wife and daughters by his side. He had been a resident at Silverado Memory Care since 2019. Moe was born on November 2, 1938, in Omaha, Nebraska to Edwin and Ellen (Johnson) Solomon.

Moe grew up, In Herington Kansas where he attended St. Paul Lutheran School and was a 1957 graduate of Herington High School. In 1960 he received his bachelor’s degree in business from Kansas State Teachers College (Emporia State University). He also served with the US Army Reserves.

Moe married his wife, Susie, on February 24, 1967.