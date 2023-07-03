Moe grew up, In Herington Kansas where he attended St. Paul Lutheran School and was a 1957 graduate of Herington High School. In 1960 he received his bachelor’s degree in business from Kansas State Teachers College (Emporia State University). He also served with the US Army Reserves.

Gary E. “Moe” Solomon, 84, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, with his wife and daughters by his side. He had been a resident at Silverado Memory Care since 2019. Moe was born on November 2, 1938, in Omaha, Nebraska to Edwin and Ellen (Johnson) Solomon.

Moe began working for the Rock Island Railroad as a teenager and continued his Railroad career until his retirement in 2001. He worked for the Rock Island, Cotton Belt and Union Pacific Railroads during his career. He celebrated his retirement with a family trip to Hawaii in 2001.

Moe enjoyed following all K-State Sporting Events, watching the Kansas City Chiefs, traveling with friends and he also enjoyed shopping for a good bargain.

Moe is survived by his loving wife, Susie Solomon; daughters, Kiffany (Craig) Herrmann and Heather Solomon all of Olathe. Granddaughters, Claire Herrmann of Overland Park and Nichole Herrmann of Olathe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Ellen Solomon.

Services Pending.

The family requests that memorial contributions in Moe’s memory be made to either St. Paul Lutheran Church, 114 N 8th St, Herington, KS 67449 or to the Alzheimer’s Association of Kansas City, 3846 W 75th St, Prairie Village, KS 66208.