Photo via J. Gilberts Facebook page.
It’s high summer in Johnson County: Perfect time for grilling and sinking your teeth into a thick, juicy steak cooked to your personal level of perfection.
Here at the start of July and just before Independence Day, we’re on the hunt for the best places to order a sizzling steak in Johnson County.
Whether your steak order is so rare that it’s a bloody mess, or so well done that it’s got a crispy, crunchy sear on it — or somewhere comfortable in between — we want to know who gets it right every time.
As usual, we prefer locally owned restaurants to chains. Tell us where to find the best steak and how exactly we should order it when we’re there.
How to tell us your picks
We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.
To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:
Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”
Other recent “5 to Try” lists
In the meantime, check out some of our other recent “5 to Try” lists of the best Johnson County has to offer, including:
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1