  Lucie Krisman  - Seniors

Ballet-inspired fitness program gives Johnson County seniors chance to move

Residents in a ballet class provided by Vitality in Motion at Meadowbrook Senior Living in Prairie Village. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

A fitness program aimed at older adults has some Johnson Countians moving and grooving.

Vitality in Motion, a program specializing in “artistic exercise for lifelong wellness”, is expanding through senior living facilities across the county and now offers classes at more than a dozen Johnson County senior living facilities.

It’s dance classes in long-term care facilities

  • Vitality in Motion classes involve roughly 45 minutes of “ballet-infused” exercises that can be done either sitting or standing.
  • They currently offer weekly classes at about 15 senior living facilities in Johnson County — in addition to facilities in Missouri, where the program originated.
  • Some facilities, such as Town Village in Leawood and Novel Place in Overland Park, started their progras within the last few months. Others, such as Mission Chateau in Prairie Village, have offered it for years.
  • “We have a lot of (Johnson County) facilities that are looking at bringing in our program,” said Vitality in Motion founder Vanessa Woods. “We’re definitely going to continue to grow.”
Vitality in Motion senior ballet
Vitality in Motion wants to make dancing accessible

Woods, a classical trained ballet dancer, began Vitality in Motion ten years ago in St. Louis as a side gig between stints performing professionally on stage.

