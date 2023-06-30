  A message from the Shawnee Mission School District  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: Now enrolling for Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten

 Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year is underway! Pre-K and Kindergarten students in the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) will explore, imagine, and thrive as they engage in experiences designed to spark their love for learning. Everyone in the community is encouraged to share the following information with families who have a child who is Pre-K or Kindergarten ready.

Click here to learn more about Pre-Kindergarten in the SMSD.

Click here to learn more about Kindergarten in the SMSD.