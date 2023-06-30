SMSD News: Now enrolling for Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten

Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year is underway! Pre-K and Kindergarten students in the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) will explore, imagine, and thrive as they engage in experiences designed to spark their love for learning. Everyone in the community is encouraged to share the following information with families who have a child who is Pre-K or Kindergarten ready.

Eligibility

To enroll in Pre-Kindergarten, children must be four years old on or before Aug. 31, 2023 (but not Kindergarten eligible).

To enroll in Kindergarten, children must be five years old on or before Aug. 31, 2023, according to state law.

How to enroll

Enrolling your child is easy and convenient. Click here for enrollment links.

Please note the online application must be completed on a desktop or laptop computer or a tablet. (It will not work on a mobile phone.) Applicants without access to one of these devices can make an appointment to enroll in person. For Kindergarten enrollment, please contact your area school. Elementary school offices will reopen on July 26. For Pre-K enrollment, please contact the Early Childhood team at (913) 993-6441.

Online enrollment:

Allows families to complete the enrollment application for Pre-K or Kindergarten

Helps to ensure a student’s placement within the Pre-K program, which has a limited number of slots.

Allows the district to plan to warmly welcome our early learners into our schools.

Enrolling your child in Pre-Kindergarten or Kindergarten in the Shawnee Mission School District is the first step in providing them a solid foundation for lifelong learning. We look forward to welcoming a brand-new class of young learners into our schools!

There are multiple ways you can stay up-to-date on all of the news highlighting students and staff members in the Shawnee Mission School District throughout this school year. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “recent news” on www.smsd.org.

Do you have a great Shawnee Mission School District news tip? Let us know at adcommun@smsd.org.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.