Johnson County budget next year capped at $1.79 billion

The amount is in line with budget figures commissioners have been discussing in retreats and committee meetings since April.

That number now represents the most the county can spend next year as it works to finalize the 2024 budget plan later this summer.

Johnson County commissioners on Thursday set the maximum spending cap for its 2024 budget at $1.79 billion covering county programs, parks, libraries, wastewater and other operations.

The spending cap of $1,791,481,885 includes departments that are also supported by property taxes, user fees, grants and other funding sources.

There is also $528 million set aside for reserves.

The budget for the general fund, which is county operations that depend on property taxes, is $542 million.

Budget proposes quarter-mill property tax rate cut

Since property values won’t be final until all appeals are finished, the mill levy rates required to raise that amount are still estimates.

Still, officials put the taxing rate at about 24.319 mills, which would work out to about a quarter-mill reduction from the current levy once appeals are settled.

That’s an estimated 17.522 mills for the county taxing district, 3.815 mills for the library system and 3.021 mills for the park and recreation taxing district.

What do “mills” actually mean? • One mill is equivalent to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. • Assessed property values are 11.5% of appraised, or market, values for residential properties. (So, a home appraised at $300,000 has an assessed value of $34,500.) • So, divide your home’s assessed value by $1,000 and multiply that by a taxing jurisdiction’s mill rate to figure out how much in annual property taxes you will owe for that jurisdiction’s share of your annual tax bill.

How you can give input

Setting a maximum spending limit is one of the steps required by state law in writing a governmental budget.

Once the maximum is set, commissioners cannot increase the spending but they can reduce it.

A public hearing is set for Monday, August 21, at 6 p.m. at the county administration building, 111 S. Cherry St. in Olathe.

JoCo will exceed “revenue neutral” rate

Even with the proposed property tax rate decrease, Johnson County’s budget next year is expected to exceed the state-mandated “revenue neutral” benchmark, which is the tax rate that would raise the same amount of revenue as the current budget.

A state law passed by the GOP-dominated Legislature in 2021 requires local taxing jurisdictions — including cities, school boards and counties — to host public hearings if they plan to bring in more in tax revenue than the previous year.

Commissioners Michael Ashcraft and Charlotte O’Hara had asked for consideration of a revenue neutral rate or a version of revenue neutral that allows for some growth.

Making the budget revenue neutral would have put spending at $1.75 billion. Revenue neutral plus growth would be $1.763 billion with a 16.17 mill levy rate.

Budget plan includes pay hikes for county workers

In separate votes, the commission also approved adjustments to the pay scales for county and emergency services employees for the current fiscal year to bring salaries closer to the market ranges.

Those adjustments – which include a 6.1% average increase for general county employees and a $2.6 million cost to revise the pay plan to a step pay plan for emergency services – were also written into the upcoming budget.

About a half dozen speakers made objections

Stephanie Berland, who unsuccessfully challenged Ashcraft in the 2022 election, was one of the public commenters Thursday.

“It makes us feel sick when you have people who have lived their entire life hoping to stay in their homes. Get a reality check. Go out and talk to your constituents,” she said.

Phil Bauer of Leawood said the $1.79 billion maximum spending level “is just too much.”

“It’s unaffordable,” he said. “If you really want a solution to this affordable housing crisis that we hear so much about, it’s simple. Quit raising our property taxes. Then maybe people could afford to live in Johnson County.”

Chairman Mike Kelly reminded listeners that the budget represents the cost of providing services citizens say they want.

“If we want to discuss as a policy matter which services we no longer want to provide as a county, we can do that,” he responded.

But he said county staff had been resourceful in finding ways to maintain quality services while facing budget constraints like inflation.

Ashcraft proposed the spending be set at $1.763 billion to reflect revenue neutral plus new growth – a reduction of about $22 million from the $1.79 billion the commission eventually approved.

His amendment failed 5-2, with O’Hara the only other vote in favor.

The budget spending cap then was passed by the same vote, with O’Hara and Ashcraft voting against.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.