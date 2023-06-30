  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County

Johnson County budget next year capped at $1.79 billion

The Johnson County Administration Building in downtown Olathe. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

Johnson County commissioners on Thursday set the maximum spending cap for its 2024 budget at $1.79 billion covering county programs, parks, libraries, wastewater and other operations.

That number now represents the most the county can spend next year as it works to finalize the 2024 budget plan later this summer.

The commission began budget talks in April

The amount is in line with budget figures commissioners have been discussing in retreats and committee meetings since April.