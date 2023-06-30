Johnson County Wastewater is proposing a 5% rate increase as part of its proposed 2024 budget.

🥵 Today’s forecast : Sunny and still very hot. High: 101. Low: 71. A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. tonight.

JCW is also proposing a 5% increase in connection fees for those connecting to the system for the first time.

The increases are an effort to meet requirements outlined in next year’s budget proposal, which looks at water quality standards, utility costs, retention and recruitment of staff, inflation and supply chain issues, according to a county press release.

There are also capital improvement investments at county treatment facilities, pump stations and force mains that this increase should help fund.

The 5% proposed rate increase comes after a 5% rate increase last year.

“JCW’s rates continue to be among the lowest in the region, and these investments will ensure the utility can meet the demands of our growing population and enhanced water quality standards while maintaining affordable rates for our customers,” the county release reads. \

The budget proposal has yet to be approved by the board of county commissioners.

Updates on the budget process are shared online here.

🗓 Weekend things to do

PARKED!, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Fri., Stump Park (Shawnee) [More info]

5:30-9:30 p.m., Fri., Stump Park (Shawnee) [More info] The musical “13,” presented by Theatre in the Park, opens Fri. [Get tickets]

presented by Theatre in the Park, opens Fri. [Get tickets] Paw-triotic Pet Parade, 11 a.m., Sat., Lenexa Public Market [More info]

📰 Other local news

Overland Park man charged in Hillsdale State Park deadly shooting. Brian Meysenburg, 53, of Overland Park, was charged Tuesday in Miami County District Court with one count of second-degree murder in connection to a June 20 deadly shooting at a Kansas state park. [ KSN ]

Last days to see Parade of Hearts displays. The second annual metro-wide display of dozens of fiberglass hearts ends July 5. There are four currently on display around Overland Park. [ City of Overland Park ]

Johnson County suicide prevention efforts earn recognition. The National Association of Counties recognized the Johnson County Suicide Prevention Coaltion for its efforts to promote a new suicide prevention hotline and reduce stigma around mental health issues. [ JoCoGov.org ]

📸 A thousand words

Before it got uber-hot this week, these two set up a homemade lemonade stand in Roeland Park. Photo via Facebook.