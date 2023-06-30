  Juliana Garcia  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: Johnson County Wastewater rates could go up again

The aging Johnson County Wastewater plant in Mission.

Johnson County Wastewater's proposed 2024 budget includes a 5% rate hike that officials say will help pay for ongoing major infrastructure projects, like replacing the aging Nelson Treatment Facility in Mission, above. File photo.

Johnson County Wastewater is proposing a 5% rate increase as part of its proposed 2024 budget.

