Foster Homes Report: Do you know about this warranty?

Picture this. It’s 100 degrees outside (sound familiar?) and your AC goes kaput. Instead of having to pay for a new AC entirely out of pocket – a home warranty program can offer an alternative option to cover a portion of major and costly repairs.

Home warranty programs are an optional service plan for major incidentals in one’s home.

These types of plans provide coverage for servicing or replacement for appliances, HVAC systems, plumbing, and electrical. You can also add additional upgrades to this list depending on the provider. For example, oftentimes first-time homebuyers do not have a lot of cushion after closing on their home. This would give new homeowners a piece of mind to help with major appliances or HVAC systems.