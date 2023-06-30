Foster Homes Report: Do you know about this warranty?

These types of plans provide coverage for servicing or replacement for appliances, HVAC systems, plumbing, and electrical. You can also add additional upgrades to this list depending on the provider. For example, oftentimes first-time homebuyers do not have a lot of cushion after closing on their home. This would give new homeowners a piece of mind to help with major appliances or HVAC systems.

Picture this. It’s 100 degrees outside (sound familiar?) and your AC goes kaput. Instead of having to pay for a new AC entirely out of pocket – a home warranty program can offer an alternative option to cover a portion of major and costly repairs.

There are several home warranty companies to choose from and your agent can always make a recommendation on service providers. As a homeowner, you can elect to get a warranty before you close on your home or after. It’s important to keep in mind that home warranties do not cover cosmetic repairs or pre-existing conditions.

Home warranties are different than homeowners’ insurance. Homeowners insurance is a requirement by the bank to finance one’s home, and it covers more of a major damage to your home such as a fire or hailstorm. A home warranty is not a loan requirement.

Coverage is offered for reasonable price. On average, expect to pay an annual fee of $300 – $700 annually for a home warranty plan. Keep in mind, that there is a “trade call fee” to schedule a repair, which can vary between $60 – $100 per service appointment. Going forward you can certainly renew your home warranty program on an annual basis.

Johnson County market update

This week in Johnson County there were 1087 active listings, and 1410 listings went under contract (Source: Heartland MLS, June 29, 2023).