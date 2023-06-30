For our latest 5 to Try, we asked readers to send us their recommendations for best lunch spots in Johnson County.

If you’re in search of a new lunch spot, then this is the list for you.

Next time you “forget” your lunch at work or need a quick bite while out running errands, check out these places our readers recommend for a midday bite to eat.

The Market at Meadowbrook

Located at Prairie Village’s Meadowbrook Park off 91st Street and Nall Avenue, The Market at Meadowbrook offers park patrons and foodies dine-in and to-go options.

Created by the owners of Cafe Provence in the Prairie Village Shops, The Market features salads, wraps and sandwiches for lunch.

Some of their selections include a hummus veggie wrap, broccoli melt, monte cristo sandwich, Caesar salad and chilled salmon salad.

“I usually get my 10k steps in at Meadowbrook Park several times a week. Love it,” Kim Gerber wrote on Google. “I stop at the Market in the grab and go section. Wild rice salad, broccoli salad, Waldorf chicken salad, farro salad. All great.”

The Market is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 4901 Meadowbrook Parkway.

Longboards Wraps and Bowls

A downtown Mission staple, Longboards Wraps and Bowls was another suggestion made by a Post reader.

Their menu features salad bowls, including the Hawaiian chef, hot noodle bowls like tofu and veggies, as well as an “OG” menu featuring grilled wraps.

Visit Longboards at 5415 Johnson Drive from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe

Another Post recommendation is Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, a chain serving up toasted subs, salads and pizza, with locations across the metro, including one near Prairie Village in Kansas City’s Waldo area near 75th and Wornall.

Sandwich options include buffalo chicken and BBQ pulled pork, and their pizzas include the pickled Cuban and veggie varieties.

“Local chain, good food, good people,” Post reader Andrew Starr said.

Pickleman’s in Olathe is at 13516 S Alden Street, and is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The franchise at 7442 Wornall Rd. in Kansas City is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Pizza West

Located in Shawnee off Kansas Highway 7 and Johnson Drive, Pizza West is another favorite of Post readers.

The restaurant offers salads, appetizers, calzones, baked pasta and wings.

In addition, there is a lunch buffet with pizza, salad and soup for $12.99 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily.

“They have fresh home soup and salad every day except Mondays,” Post reader Terry Love wrote. “All you can eat, and it costs less than $10. Best lunch in town!”

Pizza West at 5436 Roberts St. is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, as well as on Sunday, and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It is closed on Mondays.

Best Regards Bakery & Cafe

This Overland Park bakery and cafe at 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue is our final entry.

Best Regards is well known for their sweet treats, like lemon bars and cherry danishes, but their cafe also features a lunch menu of blackened salmon, a Caesar salad and grilled cheese, among other selections.

“The food is excellent, the service was great, the desserts are the best and we enjoyed our visit there and eating noon lunch,” one reviewer said online.

Check out Best Regards at 6759 W. 119th St., open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.