Wanda M. Spencer

Wanda Marie Spencer ,97, passed away June 27. 2023 at Santa Marta in Olathe, Kansas. Funeral services will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel located at 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas.

Visitation will be on July 5th, at 11:00AM. Service will follow the visitation, at 12:00PM. The burial will be at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, at 10507 Holmes road, at 1:00PM. Wanda is preceded in death by her her parents, husband John, daughter Donna Stidham, grandaughter Angela Evans.

Wanda was born July 16, 1925 and grew up on a farm near Archie, Mo. She graduated from Archie High School in 1943, then went work for Hallmark earning 20 cents per hour. Left Hallmark and went to work for North American Aviation as a true Rosie the Riverter for 40 cents per hour. After the war she married and had 2 daughters Donna & Karen. In 1951 she went to work for United Farm Agency as a copy editor. Got Divorced. In 1954 she married John Spencer. They lived in Prairie Village, Kansas then close to retirement they moved to a 80 acre farm in Louisburg, Ks. Moved back to the city in 2003 and moved into Santa Marta in 2008.