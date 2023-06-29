Ronald D. Rice, 90, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, from complications of dementia. He was born on December 2, 1932, in Galena, Kansas to Harry and Dolly (Foust) Rice. He was the youngest of three sons and was known as Ron.

Ron loved God first and then his family. Those were the two most important things in his life. He was in the Korean War and was very proud of his service and loved his country. He married his childhood sweetheart and started a family. He was always there for his children and grandchildren to support us, give advice, cheer us on, and most importantly pray for us.

Ron worked as a sales manager for Cadillac until retirement, which was very fitting as he had a love of cars. He was very handy and could fix and build anything. One of his proudest moments was getting to build his own house and acting as the construction superintendent. Ron loved people and never met a stranger. He was happiest when he was helping others and volunteering his time.